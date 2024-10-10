Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $92.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,665,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after buying an additional 391,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

