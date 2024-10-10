Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Nitches stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 81,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,053. Nitches has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

