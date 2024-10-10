Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.73). Approximately 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.37 ($1.73).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,786.82.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
