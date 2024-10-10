MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.09.

MKSI stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,690,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

