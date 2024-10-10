Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $605.33.

Shares of META stock opened at $590.51 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,178,793.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,412 shares of company stock valued at $140,058,708 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,497,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 342,742 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

