McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

MUX stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,050,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $529,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

