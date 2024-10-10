Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MEC stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $413.62 million, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,564.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

