Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LEE stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The company has a market cap of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The company had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

