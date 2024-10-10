Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.