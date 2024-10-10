Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. Lakeland Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,635 shares of company stock worth $914,604. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKFN

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.