Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LIF opened at C$32.50 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$28.48 and a 1 year high of C$33.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 99.70%. The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.7367816 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

