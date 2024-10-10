KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $925.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $804.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $769.11 and its 200-day moving average is $762.05. KLA has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

