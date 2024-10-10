KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KIO opened at $15.04 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

