Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN) Announces Dividend of $0.82

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.8248 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DVDN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

About Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF

The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio of publicly traded equities issued by residential and commercial mortgage REITs or business development companies. The funds objective is to provide quarterly dividends and long-term capital appreciation.

