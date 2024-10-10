JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.