JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $77.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT opened at $70.98 on Monday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,569,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 50,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,275,129.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

