John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
HPI opened at $19.28 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
