Jayne Cottam Acquires 357 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($196.23).

Assura Stock Performance

AGR opened at GBX 41.24 ($0.54) on Thursday. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.64). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.42.

Assura Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

