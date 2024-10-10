James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a growth of 654.4% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 12,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

