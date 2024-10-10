Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (IPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 on December 6th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

IPU opened at GBX 415.68 ($5.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £140.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,909.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.12. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.84 ($6.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

