Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

