Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 1,070 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$17,355.40.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,429 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$22,535.33.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total value of C$56,698.80.

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

