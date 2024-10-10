Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 9,868 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,920.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,872.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

