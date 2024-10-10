Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells 332 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HEICO Stock Performance
Shares of HEICO stock opened at $261.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $269.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.27.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
