Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 3,615 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $25,774.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,084 shares in the company, valued at $485,438.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

