Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 3,615 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $25,774.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,084 shares in the company, valued at $485,438.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arteris Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIP
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.