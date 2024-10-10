Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Purchases £9,300 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cleland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,171.18).

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £246.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.24. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.70).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

