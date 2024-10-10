Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Purchases £9,300 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cleland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,171.18).
CC Japan Income & Growth Price Performance
Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £246.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.24. CC Japan Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.70).
About CC Japan Income & Growth
