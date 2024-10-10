Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 745.7% in September

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 745.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 6,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

