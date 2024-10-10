Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Holiday Island Price Performance
Shares of Holiday Island stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Holiday Island Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Holiday Island
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.