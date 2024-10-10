Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 314,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 238,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

