Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.35. 53,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 16,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

