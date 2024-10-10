Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.72 ($18.37) and last traded at €16.72 ($18.37). Approximately 16,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($18.40).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

