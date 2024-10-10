Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $143,547.44 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.54 or 1.00624548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97450491 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $192,278.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.