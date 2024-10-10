FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.16. 55,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

