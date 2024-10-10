ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.23.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $20.71 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

