ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.23.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $20.71 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.