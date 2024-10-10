Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 568.5% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of ENCVF stock remained flat at C$13.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.21. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

