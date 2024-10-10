Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.87 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.88. The company has a market cap of C$774.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

