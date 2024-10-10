Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of METU traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

