Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $1.80. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Dewey Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
About Dewey Electronics
The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.
