DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DCC

DCC Price Performance

About DCC

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.