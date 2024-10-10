Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.17 and last traded at $164.71. 1,597,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,276,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares in the company, valued at $33,440,488.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,037 shares of company stock worth $15,512,370. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.