Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chegg has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. Chegg’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

