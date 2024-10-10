Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

