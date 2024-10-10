Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.44. The company had a trading volume of 413,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

