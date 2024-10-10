Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 2,542 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $123,526,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,000 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,992,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 418,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,933. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

