Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Snap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.