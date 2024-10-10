Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE BAM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
