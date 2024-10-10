Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $43.09

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

GFL stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

