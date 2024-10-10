Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Brinker International traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.36, with a volume of 80189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

