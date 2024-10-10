BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,024.93 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,825,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,365,359.89. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.
- On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
