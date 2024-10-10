Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

